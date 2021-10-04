Five buildings were destroyed or damaged by a fire which erupted in southern Fontana in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 14700 block of Washington Drive at 12:03 a.m. Multiple 911 callers stated they saw the large fire just north of the Interstate 10 Freeway, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Units quickly arrived to find three buildings well involved in fire. Crews initiated a defensive fire attack, working to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent occupancies. A second alarm was quickly struck to bring additional personnel and equipment to the scene. The fire was ultimately knocked down in about 45 minutes, McClintock said.
There were no reports of injuries. The fire remains under investigation.
The Fire Department responded to the incident with six engines, three truck companies, two squads, an air/light unit, three chief officers and two fire investigators. Personnel from Rancho Cucamonga and Rialto Fire also assisted.
