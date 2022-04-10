The official candidate list in the race for San Bernardino County 2nd District supervisor has been announced by the Registrar of Voters office.
Five candidates are seeking to gain the seat being vacated by Janice Rutherford, who is concluding her third term as supervisor.
The primary election will take place on June 7. Because of redistricting, the 2nd District now includes all of Fontana as well as Rancho Cucamonga and northern Upland.
One of the candidates is Jesse Armendarez, a small business owner and former member of the Fontana City Council and Fontana School Board. He ran unsuccessfully for the 5th District supervisor seat in 2020.
Another candidate from Fontana is Nadia Renner, a business owner. She also ran for the 5th District position in 2020 and lost.
Other candidates are Luis Cetina, a board member of the Cucamonga Valley Water District; DeJonaé Shaw, a nurse; and Eric Coker, a business owner.
