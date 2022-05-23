Five candidates are seeking the 2nd District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in the primary election.
DeJonaé Shaw, Jesse Armendarez, Luis Cetina, Nadia Renner, and Eric Coker are trying to take the place of Janice Rutherford, who is being termed out.
The 2nd District includes all of Fontana as well as Rancho Cucamonga and northern Upland. Armendarez and Renner are Fontana residents. The election is June 7.
----- SHAW is an LVN and small businesswoman, and also serves as the rapid response coordinator for her union, USW Local 7600 in Fontana.
She has also been an active member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Next Gen Committee, San Bernardino Rotary, the Democratic Party Central Committee, and the Inland Valley Democratic Club, according to a news release.
Shaw said she will “fight for good-paying local jobs, cleaner air, and healthier San Bernardino County neighborhoods where everyone has a chance to thrive.”
Shaw has been endorsed by Fontana School Board Member Jennifer Quezada as well as several local Democratic politicians, including State Sen. Connie Leyva, Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes, and Congressmembers Pete Aguilar and Norma Torres.
----- ARMENDAREZ is a small business owner and a former member of the Fontana City Council.
He ran for the 5th District seat on the Board of Supervisors in 2020 but lost to Joe Baca, Jr. This year, he has the opportunity to run in the 2nd District because the redistricting process changed the boundaries, moving Fontana out of the 5th District.
“Public safety is my top priority because a safe community is a thriving community. That’s why I plan to increase firefighting and law enforcement services to our neighborhoods, reduce emergency response times, and increase protection against wildfires,” Armendarez said in his official candidate statement.
Armendarez is endorsed by numerous local politicians, including Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren; Fontana City Councilmembers Peter Garcia, John Roberts, and Phillip Cothran; Fontana City Treasurer Janet Koehler-Brooks; Fontana School Board Members Joe Armendarez (Jesse’s brother) and Adam Perez; San Bernardino County Supervisors Curt Hagman, Paul Cook, and Dawn Rowe; and several public safety groups, including the Fontana Police Officers Association.
----- CETINA is a Cucamonga Valley Water District board member whose district includes part of Fontana.
“I strongly support our public safety officers and will fight hard against any efforts to defund our police or weaken our laws,” Cetina said in his official candidate statement.
He also said that he would address the issue of homelessness as well as the problem of inflation.
“Inflation is skyrocketing. The best defense is good-paying jobs. I serve on the board of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce and Chair the Gateway Chambers Alliance. As your Supervisor, I’ll continue working to attract good-paying jobs,” he said.
Cetina is endorsed by Fontana City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval in addition to Rancho Cucamonga Mayor Dennis Michael and Rancho Cucamonga Councilmembers Lynne Kennedy, Kristine Scott, and Diane Williams. He is also endorsed by some of the representatives of utility agencies.
----- RENNER, who owns a small business in Fontana, said in her official candidate statement that she approaches governance with two principles in mind:
• "Only local communities can provide effective solutions to local problems. I believe neighborhoods freed from government oversight have the heart, motivation and expertise to deal with issues that affect their specific communities.
• The size of government must shrink. Government at all levels has grown far beyond its proper role.”
Renner, who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, served as a bilingual radio host for Entravision Communications and hosted a local talk show covering county issues.
----- COKER, a business owner, said he would be accountable to the people who would elect him.
“I will push for transparency and accountability. I will be responsive to my constituents and make sure county services are delivered in an efficient and equitable way. I will never vote to raise taxes and pledge to implement a balanced budget. County government should always prioritize public safety, quality infrastructure and protecting the best quality of life possible for the residents of San Bernardino County,” he said in his official candidate statement.
Coker has been endorsed by the Red Brennan Group, a government reform organization.
