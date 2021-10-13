Five new police officers were sworn in during the Fontana City Council meeting on Oct. 12.
The officers are:
• Hector Iniguez, who previously was employed by the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. After working in the jails and courts, he was assigned to the City of Perris on patrol. He then upgraded to patrol the desert in Thermal. Most recently, he was assigned to a special enforcement team in La Quinta.
• Jack Ho, who comes to the Fontana Police Department from a background in the jewelry business. He is an Army veteran and can speak Mandarin Chinese.
• Marcio Greggio, who is a Fontana resident. He was born in Brazil, can speak Portuguese and Spanish, and obtained his college education in Texas while on a soccer scholarship. Prior to joining the Fontana P.D., he owned a business that assisted international students with housing, transportation, and other services.
• Luke Gober, who grew up in Orange County and wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who was a police officer. He played varsity baseball in high school and college.
• Jonathan Bagley, who graduated from Fresno Pacific University with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. He grew up in Rancho Cucamonga and was a water polo athlete in high school and college. He also completed a summer internship with the Fontana P.D. in 2020 before being hired.
----- ALSO during the meeting, the City Council recognized Mark Denny, who is resigning from his position as city manager to accept a position in the private sector, closer to his home in San Clemente.
Denny, who served in Fontana for 18 months, was praised for his ability to guide the city through the difficult period of the COVID-19 crisis.
Denny made budget improvements and established a leadership program for the city, said City Councilmember Peter Garcia.
“This council has accomplished a lot, and I was proud to be a part of it,” Denny said.
