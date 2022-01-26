Edward Lopez and Jorge Trujillo both wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement, and they followed the same path to get there.
They both grew up in Fontana and joined the Fontana Police Department Explorers as teenagers. Then they became police cadets while attending Cal State San Bernardino. Then they both graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy this past December.
And finally, they reached their goal; they were both sworn in as Fontana P.D. officers during the City Council meeting on Jan. 25.
Attendees at the meeting cheered for Trujillo and Lopez as well as for three other young men who officially joined the force that evening:
• Brandon McCaulley, who was a patrol officer with San Bernardino Police Department for five years. He was also an EMT for AMR and the County Fire Department.
• Cody Chick, who was with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for two years, working at Glen Helen. He graduated from the University of Redlands.
• Sean Olson, who graduated from California Baptist University and has been a member of the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren conducted the swearing-in ceremony.
