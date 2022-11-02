One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive patrol, and when he drove past Kessler Park in the 18000 block of Jurupa Avenue, he saw several occupied vehicles in the parking lot during closed hours.
Nunez contacted the subjects in the vehicles and discovered that several had outstanding warrants and one subject was on active probation. Nunez conducted a vehicle search and found a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine inside one of the occupied vehicles. Nunez detained all subjects and conducted a thorough investigation.
At the conclusion of the investigation, he arrested December Stevenson, a 22-year-old San Bernardino resident, for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm in public and for possessing a high capacity magazine.
Dario Reid, 37, of San Bernardino was arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his probation, and Allateasha Adams, 27, of Apple Valley was arrested for allegedly possessing narcotic paraphernalia. Dakota Walker, a 31-year-old Victorville resident, was arrested for having an outstanding assault warrant, and Dewayne Parks, a 34-year-old Fontana resident, was arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant.
