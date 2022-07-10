Five persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on July 9, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held in the northbound lanes of Citrus Avenue, north of Hawthorne Avenue.
There were two DUI alcohol arrests and three warrant arrests during the event.
A total of 1,314 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 66 were pulled in for secondary inspection.
Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero said 57 citations were issued, 19 vehicles were impounded, and 14 vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid driver’s license.
