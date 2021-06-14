One individual was arrested for DUI (drug) and four additional individuals were arrested for having outstanding warrants (one of which was for DUI and another for a probation violation) during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on June 12, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held on Valley Boulevard, west of Alder Avenue, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
A total of 41 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 949 vehicles were contacted.
Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, police said.
The Fontana P.D. will hold additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints throughout the summer months.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.