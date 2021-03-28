Five individuals were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on March 27, according to the Fontana Police Department.
There were four DUI arrests, and another person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, outstanding warrants and resisting arrest, police said.
The checkpoint was held at Sierra and Technology from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. and was a joint operation with the Ontario Police Department.
A total of 49 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 12 additional citations were issued.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
