The Fontana Police Department arrested five persons during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 11, police said.
The checkpoint was located on Foothill Boulevard, east of Sierra Avenue, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Four persons were arrested on DUI (alcohol) charges and a fifth individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended license.
In addition, 34 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and 12 additional citations were issued.
The Fontana P.D. will be conducting additional checkpoints as well as DUI saturation patrols throughout the year.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
