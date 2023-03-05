Five persons were honored as the City of Fontana’s Public Works and Engineer Department’s 2023 Employees of the Year during the City Council meeting on Feb. 28.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Gia Kim recognized the following employees for their excellent work during the past year:
• Kimberly Young — CIP/Traffic Division
Young joined the City of Fontana in February 2019 as a senior civil engineer.
• Wes Winters — Fleet and Facilities Division
Winters joined the city in October 2007 as an equipment mechanic II in the Fleet and Facilities Division of Public Works. In July 2021, he was promoted to chief equipment mechanic.
• Ricardo Garay — Land Development Division
Garay joined the city as an assistant engineer in May 2002. He was promoted to associate engineer in 2006, and more recently to senior engineer in 2021.
• David Kurowski — Parks and Landscape Division
Kurowski joined the city in September of 1986 and received the promotion to his current position of parks technical crew chief in April of 2006.
• Mike Sanchez — Street and Utility Division
Sanchez joined the city as a maintenance worker in February 2008.
