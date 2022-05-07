The accomplishments of five Summit High School athletes were celebrated during a signing day ceremony at the school on May 4.
Because they performed well on the field as well as in the classroom during their years at Summit, the seniors all received college scholarships.
Devean James, a four-year all-league standout and All-CIF football player, signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Redlands.
He was an outstanding linebacker for the SkyHawks and also contributed offensively whenever he was needed. His leadership was instrumental in sparking the football team to the league championship this year, and he also helped the basketball and volleyball teams succeed.
“Devean is somebody who embodies all the best qualities and characteristics that our program talks about,” said coach Nick Matheny.
Another talented football player, Salem Wahab, signed with the University of Northern Colorado.
As a senior, he was an all-league offensive guard, helping the SkyHawks’ offense pile up 2,492 yards on the ground and 1,270 yards in the air. He was also lauded for his ability as a long snapper.
“He did an outstanding job. He’s a great student, and that’s what really opened up all the doors for him to play at the next level,” Matheny said.
----- TWO SOFTBALL players also obtained scholarships.
Bianca Diamond, an outfielder, will be attending Goshen College in Indiana.
She was a starter all four years for the SkyHawks, and in her senior season she batted .449 with 35 hits, 30 runs, 10 runs batted in, and 4 home runs.
Coach William Eklund said she was very proud of Diamond and praised her for being a terrific person on and off the field.
Another softball player, Jayleen Reeves, will go to Maryville University in St. Louis.
Reeves, an infielder, batted .391 with 27 hits, 21 runs, 17 runs batted in, and 2 home runs this spring.
Eklund said Reeves came to Summit from Upland and immediately made a big impact because of her enthusiasm and strong work ethic.
----- IN ADDITION, a cheerleader, Ariyana Alcantar, received a scholarship from Hope International University in Fullerton.
Alcantar was a valuable member of Summit’s national champion cheer squad ever since she transferred to the school.
“I couldn’t ask for a better student-athlete the last three years,” said cheer coach Jesse Cerda. “Now she’s moving on to Hope International, and I know she will be just as successful there as she was at Summit.”
