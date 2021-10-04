Five suspects were arrested following an incident in which officers were physically attacked while responding to a fight which erupted in Fontana on Oct. 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 17500 block of Wabash Avenue, where a fight occurred between family members. Officers arrived and detained the subjects involved.
While on the scene, officers observed a domestic battery occur in their presence. Officers attempted to detain the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jose Abregoerazo, but were stopped and attacked by other people at the location, said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero.
Additional officers were called to assist, Romero said.
"When it was all said and done, five people were arrested for charges ranging from battery, resisting or delaying a peace officer, child endangerment, and felony domestic battery," Romero said.
No officers were seriously hurt during the incident.
The subjects arrested were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
