A free “Fly a Kite Day” will be held at Kessler Park in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Local residents are invited to build a kite, pick a kite, or bring their own to the park at 18401 Jurupa Avenue between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
All ages are welcome for this event, which is sponsored by 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.
To register for this event, visit https://specialdistricts.sbcounty.gov/
