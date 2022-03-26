Alyssa Burk, a graduate of Fontana High School, has become a police officer in Rialto.
Burk earned Bachelor's degrees in both criminology and criminal justice at Portland State University. She attended Portland State on a softball scholarship and had a productive college career as a pitcher. She was named All-Big Sky Conference.
"On her time off, Alyssa enjoys working out, mentoring young athletes, and watching sports," the Rialto Police Department said in a Facebook post on March 25. "Alyssa is excited to join the Rialto family and can’t wait to start patrolling the streets of Rialto."
The Facebook post added: "Fun fact: Alyssa owns three rescue dogs that are all Yorkies!"
