Against a backdrop of sometimes hotly debated conversations about race relations in America, Cal State San Bernardino will be presenting a program, “Ending Racism in America,” featuring Daniel E. Walker, a Fontana High School graduate who is a noted storyteller and social change agent.
The program is set for noon, Tuesday, Feb. 9, on Zoom, and can be accessed from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android at https://csusb.zoom.us/j/84884497499. Use the password Diversity^ to gain access to the webinar.
This event is co-sponsored by the University Diversity Committee’s Conversations on Diversity Series and the Programming Subcommittee of the President’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board.
A proud alumnus of Head Start, Walker is a multifaceted artist and an expert in African American and Latin American history, social justice, and anti-racism.
Walker was the president of his senior class at Fohi, graduating in 1985.
He then went on to obtain a B.A. in psychology from San Diego State University, where he was also elected president of the student government association, an M.A. in Latin American History (with distinction) from the University of California, Riverside, and a Ph.D. (with distinction) in Latin American and African American History from the University of Houston.
In 2018, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the Claremont Graduate University for his global contributions to arts, design, and innovation. Walker is a former W.K. Kellogg Foundation National Leadership Fellow and a New York City Urban Fellow, and was awarded the prestigious Coro Fellowship but declined.
The founding director of the Long Beach Indie International Film and Entertainment Festival, some of his credits as an executive producer include the films “When Roosters Crow” and “Sol Brothers,” the upcoming television series “Gospel,” and a number of the early works of Honduran-born playwright and chair of the Department of Theater Film and Digital Production at UC Riverside, Rickerby Hinds.
In 2020, Walker won a Golden Mic Award from the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California for Best Entertainment Reporting for “How Sweet the Sound: Gospel in Los Angeles” (KCET).
For more information or accommodations, contact Twillea Evans-Carthen at tcarthen@csusb.edu or (909) 359-5029.
