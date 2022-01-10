Fontana High School Class of 2021 graduate Therelin Segura celebrates with Master Sergeant W.K. Harkley and Lt. Col. R.D. Meelarp of the Fohi Marine Corps Junior ROTC after receiving a scholarship from the National Latino Peace Officers Association to continue her pursuit of higher education. Segura was the MCJROTC cadet commanding officer during her senior year at Fohi. (Contributed photo by FUSD)