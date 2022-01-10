Fontana High School Class of 2021 graduate Therelin Segura was honored by the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA) Inland Empire Chapter, receiving a $500 scholarship to assist in her pursuit of higher education, during its 2021 Officer Down Memorial Scholarship banquet on Dec. 5.
Segura was one of three recipients of the NLPOA scholarship, which was awarded by District 40 Assemblymember James C. Ramos during a ceremony that honored the memory of Pomona Police Officer Greggory Casillas, who died in the line of duty in March 2018.
As a four-year member of Fohi’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC), Segura rose to the rank of cadet lieutenant colonel and served as cadet commanding officer for the entire program in her senior year.
Segura is currently attending Cal Baptist University and studying law enforcement while working toward becoming a commissioned officer in the Marine Corps.
“I am really grateful to the NLPOA for this honor, and I would like to share it with the brave officers who put their lives on the line to keep our community safe,” Segura said. “My primary goal in life is to give back to the community and serve my country. I learned so much during my time at Fohi and am deeply appreciative of the support and guidance I received from my MCJROTC instructor, Lt. Col. R.D. Meelarp.”
As cadet commandingoOfficer, Segura became a member of the MCJROTC staff and oversaw every cadet. Segura helped plan events, lead competitions, and ensure her cadets were fulfilling the high expectations that are the five principles of MCJROTC curriculum: leadership, citizenship, personal growth and responsibility, public service and career exploration, and general military subjects.
Segura is enrolled in the USMC’s Platoon Leaders Class, a program for college students who are looking to become commissioned officers in the Marine Corps. Platoon Leaders Class takes place at Officer Candidate School, which consists of two six-week training courses spread over two consecutive summers in Quantico, Virginia.
After successfully completing Officer Candidates School, Segura will earn a commission in the Marine Corps as a 2nd lieutenant.
“I am greatly impressed by the personal and professional growth of Therelin over her years in MCJROTC. She is a born leader,” Meelarp said. “Therelin is the epitome of the honorable and character-driven young adult that is the heart of the MCJROTC program. We look forward to seeing her progress as she continues her higher education and officer training.”
Fohi’s MCJROTC program recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary and was honored as a Naval Honor School for the 15th time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.