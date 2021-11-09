Kimberly MacKinney, a Fontana High School graduate, was honored during the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Leadership Summit.
MacKinney was named the Curriculum and Instruction Administrator of the Year at the event, which was held Nov. 4-6 in San Francisco.
MacKinney is now the assistant superintendent of educational services in the Oro Grande School District, which serves several cities, including Fontana. She previously was an administrator in the Fontana Unified School District.
Known for her exceptional collaborative abilities, she helped lead the district through the transitions in and out of distance learning with a focus on maintaining high instructional standards.
On making the transition from classroom teacher to administrator, MacKinney said, “I couldn’t just sit by and wait for someone to make decisions and take actions that would support what was good for all students. I felt called to make sure those needs were met.”
MacKinney was one of two administrative leaders in San Bernardino County who were honored at the summit. The other one was Barbara Alejandre, who was named the statewide Classified Leader of the Year. Recently retired, Alejandre served for 34 years at San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools.
“I am proud to have two incredible administrators from our region honored this year,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “It takes a team with a common vision and a strong passion to create amazing opportunities for students. I am equally proud of our students who seize those opportunities and show determination when overcoming obstacles.”
Through its annual awards program, ACSA honors students, administrators and community organizations from across the state for their achievements and dedication to public education.
“The two Administrators of the Year from Region 12 exemplify the caliber of leadership we have throughout San Bernardino County,” said County Board of Education President Ken Larson. “Our educators and administrators have worked tirelessly to ensure the highest possible standards of education for our students, and I am proud to see their efforts rewarded.”
----- A FONTANA STUDENT, Matthew Barrera, was also recognized by the ACSA for his ability to achieve success in spite of severe challenges.
Barrera, an eighth grader at Sequoia Middle School, was honored by the Every Student Succeeding Program on Nov. 4.
After losing his mother at 11 years old, Barrera moved from Idaho to live with relatives in California. Undeterred by these major life changes, he has achieved a 4.0 grade point average, is part of the Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) program and is an active participant in several clubs.
“Look to the future,” Barrera advised other students during an interview with ACSA’s Every Student Succeeding video series. “You should always focus on what’s ahead. Take it one thing at a time.”
