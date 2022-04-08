Celebrities’ popularity can sometimes be fleeting. Just ask Will Smith.
But amid all the highs and lows of the entertainment industry, Travis Barker’s prominence level continues to rise.
In fact, for a short period of time this past week, the graduate of Fontana High School may have been the most famous musician on the planet.
First, the heavily tattooed drummer teamed up with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz for a scorching version of “Are You Gonna Go My Way” at the Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas.
Then Barker and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, secretly got married (unofficially?) the next morning, and when the surprising news later leaked out, social media exploded.
On April 6, Barker posted a couple of photos on Facebook and said in his typical succinct way: “What happens in Vegas” with a red heart emoji.
Kardashian was more expressive on her Facebook page, saying: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”
So Barker and Kardashian had their big moment in the spotlight, but the public’s fascination with their relationship is sure to keep going — primarily because they will play prominent roles in the upcoming Hulu series “The Kardashians,” which starts April 14.
Already, a promo for the series has indicated that Kourtney and Travis want to have a baby.
It is certainly true that Barker (who is not extremely talkative but is making no secret of his intense admiration for Kardashian) has always been the focus of a lot of media attention because of his wild personal life.
He was on another reality show, “Meet the Barkers,” with his then-wife Shanna Moakler in 2005-2006.
In his 2015 autobiography, “Can I Say,” the 46-year-old Barker gave an account of the horrific plane crash which nearly killed him in 2008, and the book also took a detailed look at his early life growing up in Fontana.
However, there is no doubt that Barker’s remarkable talents as a drummer (not to mention being a record producer and the owner of a successful clothing company) are very much worthy of the acclaim he has received for more than two decades.
In addition to his years of providing stellar beats for the multi-platinum pop-punk band blink-182, he has been instrumental in helping other artists such as Machine Gun Kelly achieve success. He has also worked with numerous hip hop as well as rock performers.
In fact, one week before his appearance at the Grammys, Barker was collaborating with Sheila E. in an all-star band at the Academy Awards.
Still, he is careful to choose his friends wisely. On Twitter two months ago, he said: “Protect yourself from toxic energy and people at all times,” and in December, he issued another one-liner: “Social media, the Internet, your phone = ALL BAD.”
In the upcoming weeks, viewers will find out how well Barker is managing to stay grounded in the midst of the Kardashian chaos.
For right now, the couple may not yet be legally married, but whenever Kourtney asks, “Are you gonna go my way?,” Travis is sure to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.