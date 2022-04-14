Fontana High School junior David Muñoz-Padilla will serve as Fontana’s Unified School District’s Board of Education student representative in 2022-23, putting his passion for education and advocacy into action and providing a voice for thousands of students.
Muñoz-Padilla was selected from a pool of five finalists who were interviewed during the April 13 Board of Education special meeting.
“I feel I have a duty to give back to the community, because they have given so much to me,” Muñoz-Padilla said. “Ultimately, we’re educating the future, and it’s important that every student’s needs are met and that they feel represented. I’m excited to bring new ideas and give back to my community in the best way possible.”
Muñoz-Padilla has embraced Fohi’s variety of extracurriculars — competing in cross country and track and field, and serving in Key Club, the California Scholarship Federation and the Mexican American Student Association.
His academic excellence and positive impact on campus have earned him Student of the Month recognition, gold Jerry Dison Awards and a position as a junior honor attendant at Fohi’s 2022 graduation.
He also dedicates his spare time to his community and has served on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, participated in the Young Legislators Program, helped raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as part of its Students of the Year leadership development program, and has mentored young students through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
“David’s dedication to helping others and advocating for education make him an excellent choice to serve as Fontana Unified’s student representative,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Board of Education next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.