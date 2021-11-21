The Fontana High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (MCJROTC) is celebrating its 30th year and is continuing to strive for excellence while serving the community.
Established in 1991, the MCJROTC was designated as a "Naval Honor School" for the 15th time for the 2020-2021 academic year by Headquarters Marine Corps.
“Only the top 20 percent of all MCJROTC programs throughout the United States and overseas earn this distinction,” said Lt. Col. R.D. Meelarp, USMC (Ret.), the senior instructor. “As a result, we have three cadets applying to the Naval Academy under the Naval Honor School nomination this year.”
The MCJROTC students are involved in numerous events on a regular basis. These were some of their activities so far this month:
• On Nov. 5, the Male Color Guard team supported a Fontana Post Office ceremony recognizing veteran employees.
• On Nov. 6, Fohi competed in the Santiago AFJROTC Raiders Challenge Competition and Drill/Color Guard Meet. The Fontana Raiders Team placed first and third in the overall event. The top male and female athletes were brother Jaime (senior) and sister Juilet Lopez (sophomore). The teams also took various awards at each event. The Fontana Color Guard placed first and third also.
• On Nov. 11, the Female Color Guard team supported three events on Veterans Day — the March Air Reserve Base Latino Peace Officers Association, Fontana Veterans Day ceremony, and the Veterans Day ceremony at Cadence Living in Rancho Cucamonga.
• On Nov. 13, the Color Guard provided support at a swim meet at the Fontana Aquatics Center, and also the MCJROTC celebrated the 246th Marine Corps Birthday Ball with a cake cutting ceremony at Fohi.
