A Fontana High School senior has been awarded two major scholarships which will help pay for his college education at UCLA this next year.
Jimmy Salvador Contreras, who received a $20,000 Dell scholarship that was announced earlier, was also given a $40,000 Edison scholarship recently.
Salvador Contreras is one of 30 students in Southern California to be named a 2022 Edison Scholar.
“Congratulations to the 2022 Edison Scholars. They represent a diverse group of exceptional students who plan to pursue studies in STEM fields and create a better world,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “My teammates and I are very proud that Edison International provides this support for deserving students. I wish them success in college and look forward to seeing how they plan to use their education. Our industry can certainly use their passion and commitment as we work toward a clean energy future that is equitable and affordable for everyone.”
Salvador Contreras plans to major in applied mathematics and minor in computer science.
He and the other Edison scholars will be celebrated at a reception held at SCE Headquarters on May 6.
