Audria Saravia Montalvo made sure to end her days as a student at Fontana High School on a positive, uplifting note.
Montalvo, the Fohi valedictorian, let her classmates know that they can make a big difference in the world.
"You guys are beautiful, you guys are amazing, and if anybody told you something else, ignore those haters," she said in a video message on YouTube prior to the graduation ceremony at Auto Club Speedway on June 3. "I know you guys have so much potential, and you are going to do great."
She emphasized that persons are not defined by the titles that are given to them.
"Your identity is found in who you are," she said. "Personally for me, my identity is found in Christ, and no matter what people say, I know I'm God's child, so I'm happy with that."
In a reference to current events, she noted that there is much social injustice in the world, and it goes even beyond racism and sexism.
Her answer: "Remember to treat others with respect; remember to love people and make them feel welcomed and loved."
The Fohi salutatorian, Marisol Soto-Ciriaco, said she is hopeful for her generation, even though she was dismayed by the tensions that have arisen recently.
"In the last few hours, I've seen traumatic stuff -- the riots, the violence -- and I hope we change the world one day," she said. "Because we are the new generation of tomorrow, we are the generation that will change the world, and in the next four years, our potential will be seen by everyone."
She said she was sad that she didn't get to experience all of the traditional activities of her senior year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This isn't what we anticipated, but we're here. We're here to celebrate. We're here to be happy, we're here to see the future," she said.
