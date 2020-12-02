Fontana High School teacher Melissa Rojas has been recognized in the 2020 Staples Thank A Teacher contest.
Rojas is one of 20 standout teachers celebrated for going above and beyond to make a positive impact in the lives of others, and as a result she will receive $5,000 in Staples gift cards.
Rojas teaches English language arts at the school.
The second annual Thank A Teacher program gives parents and students a platform to recognize worthy teachers.
The winners can stock up on school supplies for the school year.
"Staples knows that teachers will need our support more than ever -- whether they’re teaching in the classroom, remotely or a combination of both,” said Mike Motz, Chief Executive Officer, Staples US Retail.
