Fontana High School Bio Animatronic and Neuro Prosthetic students received a visit from author June Durr and animatronics creator Garner Holt on March 13. Holt designed a state-of-the-art replacement prosthetic arm for Durr in 2003, using techniques that Fohi students are currently learning in their animatronics lab. From left to right: Fohi senior Miranda Ordonez, Holt, Durr, FUSD Superintendent Randal Bassett, and Fohi Principal Ofelia Hinojosa. (Contributed photo by FUSD)