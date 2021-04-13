Nearly 70 Fontana High School seniors have earned acceptances to UC Riverside, an achievement supported by the school’s robust academic support programs and a campus-wide effort to bolster college and career readiness, the Fontana Unified School District said in a news release.
UC Riverside was planning to honor the admitted students in a Fohi-exclusive live virtual event on April 14, in which students will have the opportunity to connect with current UC Riverside students and an admissions counselor, ask questions and receive guidance as they weigh their college options.
“Having such a significant number of students accepted to a UC is an achievement that speaks to the caliber of students in the Class of 2021,” Fohi Assistant Principal Joe Malatesta said. “At Fontana High School, we’re dedicated to the success of our students and helping them realize their potential. We hope that when they graduate from Fohi, they feel empowered to pursue their goals, whether those are college- or career-focused.”
Fohi fosters a strong college-going culture through its robust Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, which aims to narrow the achievement gap between the lowest- and highest-performing students and ensure more students enroll in four-year colleges and universities.
Fohi incorporates AVID principles into every class, including collaborative study groups, tutorials, self-assessments and focused note-taking techniques.
The school also holds a College Application Day each year, providing students with dedicated support from school and district counselors, faculty and staff as they finalize their applications.
This year, Fohi seniors submitted more than 2,100 college applications and were honored with a drive-thru celebration, cheered on by teachers, staff and administrators for their commitment to higher education.
An additional 14 Fontana High School seniors have accepted waitlist positions for UC Riverside, which offers more than 80 undergraduate majors spanning across three colleges and three schools.
