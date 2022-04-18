Members of the Fontana High School MCJROTC achieved several high honors recently in local, state and national competitions.
The successful events started on March 26, when the MCJROTC Marksmanship Team took first place honors in the 2022 Grossmont Challenge at Grossmont High School.
• Then on April 2, Fohi’s Marksmanship Teams swept first and second place, taking the state championship and qualifying for the NRA Nationals at the 1st Annual AZ NRA 3P Air Rifle State Championship.
The students placed first through sixth among individuals (the top eight competed for individual finals), with the top four — Jasmine Arguello, Ashley Padilla, Yaira Castro, and Samantha Gomez — qualifying for the Nationals. Crystal Santiago took fifth place, Alma Negrete was sixth, Ana Porras was 18th, and Jesse Sida was 19th.
• On April 8-9, the Marksmanship Team qualified for the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Nationals and Junior Olympics with an impressive sixth-place finish at the Western Regionals in Utah. The CMP National Championship will take place June 23-25 at Camp Perry, OH.
• On April 9, Fohi’s Marksmanship New Shooters also had a good weekend while participating in the Kaiser High School New Shooter Individual Competition.
Sida, a sophomore, obtained second place overall and narrowly missed out on a first-place finish. Other top overall finishers from Fohi were freshmen Jordyn William (fifth place), Eliezer Moreno (ninth), and Porras (12th).
All of the Steelers were praised by Lt. Col. R.D. Meelarp, the senior instructor of Fohi’s MCJROTC.
