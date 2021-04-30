Drawing on her passion for advocacy and community betterment, Fontana High School junior Miranda Ordoñez will provide a voice for Fontana Unified School District students and serve as the Board of Education student representative in 2021-22.
Ordoñez was selected from a pool of five finalists following a virtual interview during the April 28 Board of Education special meeting.
“To me, there is a key responsibility of this role that stands out, and that is listening and advocating,” Ordoñez said. “As we have seen, this last year has been one of the most challenging school years for students. But despite those challenges, teens of my generation have been advocating with one goal in mind: to spread a message. I believe that’s where my role comes in. It’s about listening to what the students need, in and out of our schools, and making sure they are heard.”
As a first-generation, college-bound Latina, Ordoñez takes her education seriously, and has made the most of the learning and extracurricular opportunities in FUSD.
She is a high-achieving scholar at the top of her class, balancing Advanced Placement classes with clubs and activities such as the Girls and Guys for an Empowered Modern Society (GEMS) club, the California Scholarship Federation, and being the manager for the wrestling team.
Ordoñez has embraced every opportunity to expand her education, taking part in the Early Academic Outreach Program, the Upward Bound program through Chaffey College, and a summer program at Stanford, where she took organic chemistry courses.
She also spends her free time volunteering in any way she can -- from tutoring elementary students and translating for parents to helping tend the garden of a middle school teacher with a hip injury.
“Miranda has inspired us with her passion for serving others and making a difference in her school and community,” FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Board of Education to serve as the voice of Fontana Unified students.”
