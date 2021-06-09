After a year of hardships and uncertainty, it was time for a celebration for the Class of 2021 at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
The graduating seniors were delighted to participate in their commencement on June 8 at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.
"Class of 2021, we did it!" exclaimed Janet Tafoya, the ASB president. "We overcame extreme barriers and circumstances I never thought we'd experience."
The senior year had been "anything but easy" for Tafoya, her classmates, and the entire world because of COVID-19.
"Who would have thought our senior year would be in the middle of a pandemic?" she said. "Despite our circumstances, we all managed to meet the requirements to be here today, and I'm so proud of every single person here."
San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre said it was an honor to attend the ceremony to applaud the students who persevered through the pandemic in order to graduate.
He noted that while the county's overall graduation rate is 85.1 percent (and the California rate is 87.6 percent), the graduation rate at Miller is 94.3 percent. His comments drew a loud cheer from the graduates, parents, and staff members.
"We're so proud and thankful for all of the students and we thank the Board of Education and the superintendent for their commitment to all of you," Alejandre said.
