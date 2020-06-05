The top students in the Class of 2020 at Fontana A.B. Miller High School were excited about being able to graduate, but they made sure to thank the people who helped them attain that milestone.
"When the journey gets strenuous, think about the sacrifices others made to help you achieve what you have," said Danelly Montes, one of the Miller valedictorians. "Some of our families crossed thousands of miles to give us a better opportunity at life. Some of our parents worked two or maybe even three jobs just to provide a warm meal and a roof over our heads. We need to remember those who sacrificed their dreams just so we can chase after our own."
Montes made those comments in a YouTube video of the commencement ceremony, which took place on June 2 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
Giovanni Tovar, another valedictorian, said: "As a son of low-income immigrants, I owe this honor to my parents. Everything I do is for them."
He also thanked his siblings for "giving me a reason to stay focused and keep going," and he praised his classmates as well.
"This class is made up of people coming from diverse backgrounds, yet our struggles proved to be similar. Despite our hardships, we made it to this day together. Somewhere along the way, someone planted a seed in us that allowed us to continuously make great strides toward reaching our goals," he said.
Ricardo Ortega Cisneros, one of the salutatorians, said that the graduates have persevered through an extreme situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
"I'll admit, the circumstances surrounding our senior year have been nothing less than wack, but it does not detract from your incredible young lives," he told them. "You've all done amazing things to make it through this journey and I know you are going to have phenomenal futures. I see that spark and determination in you. Keep that spark with you. That's what will keep you afloat in these troubled waters."
Another salutatorian, Danna Castro Rueda, thanked the school administrators "for their best attempts at making the senior year as memorable as possible, given our current situation."
She said to the students: "I hope these last four years in high school were filled with memories you will never forget and that you can cherish forever. I can't wait until Instagram is the new Facebook that only adults use and to scroll down the feed and see all the amazing things that everyone has accomplished."
Steven Sayson, the Conservatory of Dance president and yearbook vice president at Miller, said he was surprised and honored to be named the Inspirational Senior.
"This has taught me that you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it," he told his classmates. "Make the most out of whatever you are doing."
