With grounded jetliners sitting on the tarmac in the background, Fontana Adult School graduates received their boarding passes for the rest of their lives on May 28 at the Ontario International Airport.
Diplomas were handed out to 100 men and women who took part in a drive-by graduation adjacent to the Southwest terminal at the airport. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the ceremony to be held in the unusual manner.
Nearly 20 years ago, National Guardsmen were on duty at the airport to protect against the threat of terrorism in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.
Graduates, school officials, airport employees and police were on guard against the coronavirus as all wore face coverings.
The pandemic, which has dramatically reduced air travel, caused the airliners to be parked on the tarmac. Much of the car parking lot was empty.
If there were smiles, they were hidden. The graduates seemed subdued. Some showed emotion when their names were announced. At traditional ceremonies, graduates celebrate when they receive their diplomas.
Only Rafael Angel Nares, 33, showed great emotion when he trust his arms in the air. Bernice Gomez, 34, waved and showed a thumbs up.
Because the students attended school in the evening, they called themselves "The Night Owls." That name was inscribed on their masks.
They had to get up bright and early to attend the ceremony. Bearded Steven Stewart was the earliest, arriving at 8:30 a.m. to lead the line of cars dropping off the graduates.
With social distancing being practiced, there was no audience. That didn't keep Principal Cindy Gleason from speaking. She praised the class for coping with the difficulty caused by the pandemic.
"They had to adapt to a changed world," Gleason said. "That didn't stop them."
Teachers Corona Santiago, Pat Conners and Ana Ciez held signs supporting the students.
Some drivers dropped off the graduates and then tried to photograph the ceremony with smartphones from their cars.
Yasmin Solcero jumped out of an SUV decorated with balloons to receive her diploma and then returned to the front passenger seat to head off to the rest of the day and her life.
Police said there were no problems during the event.
Also that day, Birch Continuation High School held a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and Citrus Continuation followed at 3 p.m.
