Fall registration is open for Fontana Adult School.
Classes and programs that are available include:
• ESL (English as a Second Language)
• High school diploma
• High school equivalency (GED)
• Citizenship
• Interpreter - translator
• Paraprofessional (to become a teacher's aide)
• Medical assistant/pharmacy technician
• Business office
Almost all of the classes are free of charge.
To find out more about the registration process, call (909) 357-5490 or visit the campus at 10755 Oleander Avenue.
