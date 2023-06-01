Fontana Adult School recently held its 2023 graduation event at the Ontario Convention Center, and now the school is making plans for the upcoming 2023-24 year.
Fontana Adult School offers many courses for local residents, including free high school diploma and GED prep classes and free English as a Second Language and citizenship classes.
There is also low-cost career training in such fields as computer business applications, digital media, interpreter-translator, keyboarding-computer basics, medical assistant, medical insurance billing and coding, office occupations, and teacher’s aide.
Fontana Adult School is located at 10755 Oleander Avenue. For more information, call (909) 357-5490.
