Fontana Adult School (FAS) has received the Promising Practices Award from the California Department of Education (CDE) for its efficiency in conducting exit interviews with graduates and alumni. These interviews, known as Employment and Earnings surveys, are required for all adult schools that receive funding from the state.
The surveys are conducted twice after the student has left the school — after two quarters (between 90 and 180 days of exit) and four quarters (between 270 and 365 days of exit). The surveys ask the students if they have found work, how much money they are earning, and whether they are pursuing higher education.
Fontana Adult School reaches out to students directly to conduct the survey, either through emails, phone calls, or text messages. The personal approach has proven successful, making former students feel comfortable and allowing FAS to gather additional information on how to improve the school, according to a news release issued by the Fontana Unified School District.
“The Employment and Earnings Surveys help us learn where our students transition to when they complete their programs at FAS,” Fontana Adult School principal Cynthia Gleason said. “Since we conduct our surveys by phone, the respondents can share their opinions about the programs they participated in. Did we meet their needs? Were the classes helpful? This data serves to help us continually improve our services to the community.”
This direct approach drew the attention of the California Adult Student Assessment System (CASAS), which nominated FAS for the award. CASAS provides adult school training and support and establishes the guidelines for the exit survey.
“The recognition from the CDE validates the work that we do,” Fontana Adult School assistant principal David Camberos said. “Our mission is to provide equity for students who don’t have diplomas, who are English learners or are looking for a career change. It’s important for Fontana residents to take advantage of these opportunities, as it cultivates an environment of success and empowerment in families.”
FAS offers a wide range of courses and career pathways, including Citizenship Prep, English as a Second Language, High School Diploma and GED Test Prep. Among their career technical pathways are Getting Started With Computers, Translator/Interpreter, Paraprofessional, Digital Media, Medical Terminology and Oral Communications for the Workforce. All these courses are available to Fontana adults for free.
FAS also offers a few fee-based career courses, such as pharmacy technician, medical assistant and medical insurance billing and coding.
“Congratulations to Fontana Adult School for its well-deserved recognition from the CDE,” Fontana Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “The adult school is a pillar of the Fontana community that supports our families by offering essential and vital services that can be life-changing on many levels.”
