Fontana Adult School will open enrollment for its January courses at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, providing adult learners with opportunities to pursue new educational and professional pathways in the new year.
As part of the Fontana Unified School District, Fontana Adult School provides adult students at all stages of life the opportunity to expand their education with an array of free and affordable courses aimed at developing new skills, earning high school diplomas and career technical education certificates and more.
"Some people think adult education is only for people who want to learn English or obtain their GED, but it's not," Fontana Adult School Principal Cynthia Gleason said. "It's for people who want to increase their skill, who want to explore other career areas but can't afford it, who are new to this country, and much more. Every adult learner is welcome."
Fontana Adult School serves students with a wide range of needs and interests; upcoming courses include post-pandemic assistance, such as a computer skills program to help students apply for jobs online and attend virtual interviews. Classes are accessible through online and hybrid options for students unable to attend in-person instruction.
Fontana Adult School offers 12 education pathways and approximately 30 courses, including citizenship preparation, English as a Second Language, education, business, medical assistant training and more.
Students at the school can obtain the skills and certificates necessary to achieve their dreams through short-term courses and personalized education plans. The school also provides dual enrollment with Chaffey College, as well as career-specific pipelines that provide the next step in education or career.
Adults over the age of 18, who are not currently enrolled in a comprehensive high school, can register by visiting the Fontana Adult School campus, located at 10755 Oleander Avenue. Members of the school’s certification office and guidance team will help prospective students complete an application packet and create a unique education pathway to achieve their goals.
Interested persons can visit the Fontana Adult School website to learn more about the school’s educational opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.