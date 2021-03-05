A higher number of residents of Fontana and nearby cities will soon be receiving a coronavirus vaccine because of a new plan which was announced by state officials on March 4.
California has instituted vaccination equity policies in an effort to ensure vaccine doses reach residents in disadvantaged areas by setting aside 40 percent of available vaccine doses for the state’s hardest-hit communities, officials said.
In Southern California, these communities have been identified as being located along the Interstate 10 corridor between Pomona and San Bernardino, in addition to East L.A.
“With more vaccines online and administered, California is now in a position to take steps toward ending this pandemic by keeping our guard up and by vaccinating those Californians most at risk and most exposed,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “Vaccinating our most impacted communities, across our state, is the right thing to do and the fastest way to end this pandemic.”
State officials point out that the pandemic has not affected California communities equally. For example, the infection rate for households making less than $40,000 per year is more than double that of households with an income of $120,000. At the same time, California’s wealthiest populations are being vaccinated at nearly twice the rate of the state’s most vulnerable populations, officials said.
The initial goal of the vaccine equity metric is to deliver a minimum of 2 million doses to the hardest-hit quarter of the state as measured by the California Healthy Places Index. The state has currently delivered 1.6 million doses to this quarter of the state. It is estimated that 2 million doses will be delivered in the vaccine equity quartile sometime in the next two weeks.
Using data to inform vaccine allocations, California will strategically increase the proportion of vaccines distributed to regions hardest hit by COVID-19 to help lower the rate of community infection, hospitalizations and deaths; reduce potential new variants that might emerge with each additional case; and, perhaps most importantly, ensure equitable distribution of the state’s still limited vaccine supply, state officials said.
Local officials said that assisting underserved communities has long been a principal focus for San Bernardino County.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, our county has focused intensively on helping our most severely affected communities, including working to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccines,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman in a statement. “We will continue and even intensify these efforts, including providing vaccinations where they are needed most.”
San Bernardino County has made it a priority to make the vaccines available in hard-hit communities while at the same time encouraging residents to take full advantage of vaccination opportunities. In fact, more than 70 percent of the county’s vaccine distribution sites are located in the 162 identified areas (47 unique zip codes) in the county that make up the bottom 25 percent of the county (per the California Healthy Places Index).
“In addition to the ‘Our Shot for Hope’ advertising campaign, we’ve established mobile vaccination clinics to give disadvantaged communities better access to the vaccine, and we have targeted much of our communication outreach to increase understanding about the vaccines among our most vulnerable residents,” Hagman said. “We have also partnered with the Inland Empire Concerned African-American Churches (IECAAC) to conduct vaccine clinics at several predominately African American churches in the county.”
In addition, the county held a "super-site" vaccination event at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, and vaccination locations have been established in nearby Rancho Cucamonga and Bloomington.
With multiple vaccines available and nearly 10 million doses administered statewide, vaccination efforts have contributed to notable improvements in overall disease trends. Case rates, test positivity, transmission rate, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have all declined steadily since the surge late last year. San Bernardino County is among those areas showing widespread improvement and has administered more than 393,000 vaccinations to date.
The percentage of county residents receiving any dose is 16.8 percent, the county said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.