Animal Services Supervisor Jamie Simmons, who recently announced her retirement, was selected as the Fontana Police Department's non-sworn Employee of the Month for June.
"This award was granted to her based on her outstanding service to the city of Fontana over the past 12 years," said Police Chief Billy Green.
Simmons began her service with Fontana in 2009, the same year the Animal Services Unit was established within the Police Department.
She had worked in the animal services field for 15 years before coming to Fontana, including being involved in response and rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. After being an integral part of growing the unit to six full-time officers, she was promoted to supervisor.
During her tenure, Simmons helped establish the District Attorney's San Bernardino Animal Cruelty Task Force, and she has been a sought-after expert in the county as it relates to animal cruelty cases as well as viral outbreaks among various wildlife species.
With her leadership and guidance, the Fontana P.D. ASO Unit has submitted more than 200 animal cruelty cases to the D.A.'s Office, obtaining a 97 percent prosecution rate and a combined 26 years in prison sentences.
Simmons was also a member of the San Bernardino County Domestic Violence Review Team. Animal cruelty cases are often a predictor of future domestic violence incidents, and her role on this team was of high importance, Green said.
Throughout the years, Simmons has been instrumental in establishing public outreach methods through social media that help in reunifying owners with their pets. This outreach has included educating residents on micro-chipping and licensing their pets.
"Not only has this brought comfort to numerous families that can't be measured, but it has also significantly reduced shelter fees that would have been charged to the city, resulting in close to $100,000 in savings," Green said. "Jamie was also the catalyst in the city hosting spay and neuter clinics for its residents, which significantly reduce unnecessary litters at no cost to the city."
Green said Simmons has gone "above and beyond" during her years as the supervisor of the ASO Unit. She has not only been a supervisor but a trainer and mentor to the other animal service officers. With her initiative and leadership, the officers in the unit have received training in disaster response to incidents such as fires, earthquakes, and floods.
In 2017, Simmons and her unit were featured on the HBO series "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" on a segment about cockfighting.
"Jamie's contributions to the city and county are immeasurable," Green said. "Her work ethic, enthusiasm and compassion for animals is contagious, and, as a police department, we will always be grateful for her service."
