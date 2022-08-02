Fontana residents have had a chance to enjoy a big summer of city-sponsored events, including the Fontana Arts Festival, which drew a large crowd to Fontana Park on July 30.
The festival was filled with music, dancing, and food, along with artists who showed off their works for the public.
Also during June and July, the city provided a full slate of concerts at Miller Park in addition to concerts and movies at Family Fun Nights at various locations. Plus, the Fourth of July Celebration was held at Miller Park.
There will still be additional events at city venues during August, including:
Aug. 5 — Fontana Car Show at the Civic Center Campus, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 7 — Farmers’ Market at Fontana Park Aquatic Center parking lot, noon to 5 p.m.
Aug. 11 — Farmers’ Market at Don Day Center parking lot, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 13 — Fontana Walks! Fifth anniversary event at Miller Park, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Aug. 14 — Farmers’ Market at Fontana Park Aquatic Center parking lot, noon to 5 p.m.
Aug. 16 — Outdoor movie singalong at Miller Park, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 — Farmers’ Market at Don Day Center parking lot, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 20 — Ring of Champs Amateur Boxing Show at Fontana Park Pavilion
Aug. 21 — Farmers’ Market at Fontana Park Aquatic Center parking lot, noon to 5 p.m.
Aug. 25 — Farmers’ Market at Don Day Center parking lot, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 28 — Farmers’ Market at Fontana Park Aquatic Center parking lot, noon to 5 p.m.
Then on Sept. 17, the City of Fontana will be hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration (La Gran Fiesta) at Miller Park from 5 to 9 p.m.
For more information on upcoming Fontana Art events, programs, and vendor opportunities, visit Arts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349–6975.
