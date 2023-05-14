The Fontana Arts Festival will be providing lots of fun for local families on Saturday, May 20.
The event, which has free admission, will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue.
The Fontana Arts Festival celebrates all facets of arts and culture while connecting the community to local professional artists.
Attendees can experience live music and dance performances, artist workshops, artisanal shopping, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden.
The entertainment schedule for the evening will include:
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — LALA Brass
6:05 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. — L.A. Choreographers and Dancers
6:50 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. — Marieme
9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Tomasina
Also, at various times there will be acrobats, breakdancers, and live art.
For more information, contact the Art Depot Gallery at (909) 349-6975 or email: Arts@Fontana.org.
The website is www.fontana.org/3514/Fontana-Arts-Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.