The Fontana Arts Festival is back.
After it was canceled the previous two years because of coronavirus concerns, the City of Fontana Community Services Department will be reviving the popular event on Saturday, July 30.
The family-friendly extravaganza will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Admission is free.
The 2022 Fontana Arts Festival celebrates all facets of arts and culture with an emphasis on creating entertaining and interactive opportunities connecting professional and emerging artists to the community.
Attendees can experience live music and dance performances, artist workshops, artisanal shopping, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden.
The Fontana Arts Festival will blend a variety of performances, including music and dance, with a display of the visual arts, including workshops, professional artist exhibits, and art demonstrations.
For more information about the Fontana Arts Festival or to be a vendor, contact the Art Depot Gallery at (909) 349-6975 or email: Arts@Fontana.org. To stay up to date on upcoming events, visit the Fontana Arts web page at at Arts.Fontana.org.
