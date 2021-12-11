A Fontana author whose husband died of COVID-19 is featured in a new book in the famous “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series.
Lori Bryant wrote the short story entitled “Do You Want a Blanket?” which is in the book “Tough Times Won’t Last, but Tough People Will.”
Bryant is a storyteller, speaker, author, and minister. Her passion is her family, and her primary mission is to love God and love people. She has contributed to previous titles in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series.
While serving at Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, Bryant and her husband Bob pastored thousands of people toward healing and living their best life. However, Bob, an associate pastor, died on Nov. 30, 2020 after being infected with the coronavirus.
In her story, Lori Bryant said: “I can feel Bob smiling down on us, cheering us on to hope for the future, reminding us to keep our faith, choose kindness and help each other every chance we get.”
Lori Bryant’s account of her husband’s emergency room experience (and her generosity to others whose loved ones were being treated at the hospital) is one of 101 stories in the new “Chicken Soup for the Soul” collection describing how people made it through tough times, whether COVID-19 related or not.
More than 100 million “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books have been sold in the U.S. and Canada over the past 28 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.