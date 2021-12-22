Kings and Queens Party Bus donated more than 100 toys to needy children during the holiday season.
The toy drive began on Nov. 24 and continued until Dec. 19, when children in foster homes and group homes received the gifts.
Kings and Queens Party Bus, a business based in Fontana, worked with 1Hunnid Barber Shop and several other businesses and individuals to collect the toys. Christopher and Marlo Valencia and their family members wrapped the toys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.