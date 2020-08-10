California recently reached a significant milestone with a profound, lasting impact on children’s health.
On June 24, the state’s Newborn Screening (NBS) added spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) to its screening panel. Affecting approximately 1 in 11,000 births, SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death, and approximately 1 in 50 Americans is a genetic carrier.
Diagnosing SMA quickly is crucial to stopping its progression, which robs infants of valuable motor neurons that allow them to walk, sit and even breathe.
Leaving SMA Type 1 -- one of the most severe forms of the disease -- untreated can lead to death or the need for permanent ventilation and feeding support by a child’s second birthday in more than 90 percent of cases. With SMA Type 2, symptoms appear, on average, between six and 24 months of age, and if left untreated, leads to death in more than 30 percent of cases by age 25.
As more U.S. states begin testing for SMA in NBS (California is the 27th to do so), children like Malakai Mancha of Fontana can be treated earlier.
Malakai’s mother Melissa had been six months pregnant with Malakai when she learned of his SMA Type 2 diagnosis in utero. She and her husband Ernie already knew they were both carriers for the disease. Melissa was familiar with SMA because her cousin’s child had passed away from SMA Type 1, and being unsure of what to expect, she struggled with anxiety throughout the rest of her pregnancy.
While Malakai did not immediately present symptoms of SMA after his birth, he soon stopped latching and began choking on his feedings. His pediatric neurologist at Children’s Hospital of Orange County knew that time was of the essence, and immediately pursued treatment.
Malakai recently turned one and has made noticeable improvements. At 11 months old, he began crawling, and he is now working on taking his first steps.
His family celebrated something special in May -- Malakai’s “graduation” out of the helmet he wore as an infant to protect his head from the floor.
