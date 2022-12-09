The City of Fontana’s two biggest holiday events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.
On that day, the Fontana Christmas Parade, coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will begin at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard. The theme will be “Christmas Around the World.”
Then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Fontana Festival of Winter will be held at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
This special event will consist of vendors, live entertainment, games/crafts, rides, snow play, and visits with Santa. Admission is free.
For more information, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
Cool temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for Dec. 10 in Fontana, although there will be a chance of rain in the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.
----- HERE is the preliminary list of participants in the Christmas Parade (not in order of appearance):
Jurupa Hills Dance Team
Hadley Tow
Armada Tow
Kiwanis Club of Fontana
Fontana High School ASB
Sunrise Church, Rialto
Fontana Public Works
Fontana A.B. Miller High School Marching Band and Colorguard
Fontana SkyHawks
Luna Ozier
Juan Godoy Foundation — Hollywood Dream Project
Lamar Hanger
Ricardo Tamayo
Congresswoman Norma J. Torres
Summit High School SkyHawks Marching Regiment
Fontana High School MCJROTC
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department West Valley Mounted Posse
City of Fontana Tiny Tots Program
Mojave River Academy in Fontana
Fontana Police Officers Association
Children's Dental Centers
San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.
American Legion Post 262
Tokay Elementary School Student Council
Viejitos Southern Chapter
Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana
City of Fontana, Healthy Fontana
Miss Fontana Organization
Jurupa Hills High School Marching Spartan Regiment and Guard
Fontana Expanded Learning Program
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Fontana Pop Warner Football and Cheer
Kaiser High School Catamount Pride Band and Colorguard
Tierra de mi Padre \ Land of my Father
Southridge Middle School Dance
Etiwanda High School and Montclair High School Dance Companies
Living Way Academy / Living Way Fontana Church
Diana Gutierrez
Jurupa Hills High School Marching Spartan Regiment
Couture Man Sewing
Sugar Bear
Henry J. Kaiser High School Army JROTC
Harry S. Truman Middle School Timberwolf Regiment (Marching Band)
Arroyo Valley High School Army JROTC
Community Baptist Church of Fontana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.