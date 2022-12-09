Parade

Santa will be in attendance at the Fontana Christmas Parade, although it is not known whether he will ride a motorcycle as he did in this previous parade in Fontana.

The City of Fontana’s two biggest holiday events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

On that day, the Fontana Christmas Parade, coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will begin at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard. The theme will be “Christmas Around the World.”

Then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Fontana Festival of Winter will be held at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.

This special event will consist of vendors, live entertainment, games/crafts, rides, snow play, and visits with Santa. Admission is free.

For more information, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.

Cool temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for Dec. 10 in Fontana, although there will be a chance of rain in the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

----- HERE is the preliminary list of participants in the Christmas Parade (not in order of appearance):

Jurupa Hills Dance Team

Hadley Tow

Armada Tow

Kiwanis Club of Fontana

Fontana High School ASB

Sunrise Church, Rialto

Fontana Public Works

Fontana A.B. Miller High School Marching Band and Colorguard

Fontana SkyHawks

Luna Ozier

Juan Godoy Foundation — Hollywood Dream Project

Lamar Hanger

Ricardo Tamayo

Congresswoman Norma J. Torres

Summit High School SkyHawks Marching Regiment

Fontana High School MCJROTC

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department West Valley Mounted Posse

City of Fontana Tiny Tots Program

Mojave River Academy in Fontana

Fontana Police Officers Association

Children's Dental Centers

San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

American Legion Post 262

Tokay Elementary School Student Council

Viejitos Southern Chapter

Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana

City of Fontana, Healthy Fontana

Miss Fontana Organization

Jurupa Hills High School Marching Spartan Regiment and Guard

Fontana Expanded Learning Program

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fontana Pop Warner Football and Cheer

Kaiser High School Catamount Pride Band and Colorguard

Tierra de mi Padre \ Land of my Father

Southridge Middle School Dance

Etiwanda High School and Montclair High School Dance Companies

Living Way Academy / Living Way Fontana Church

Diana Gutierrez

Jurupa Hills High School Marching Spartan Regiment

Couture Man Sewing

Sugar Bear

Henry J. Kaiser High School Army JROTC

Harry S. Truman Middle School Timberwolf Regiment (Marching Band)

Arroyo Valley High School Army JROTC

Community Baptist Church of Fontana.

