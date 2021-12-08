Local residents who love the holidays can rejoice: After a year’s absence, the Fontana Christmas Parade and Festival of Winter are back in 2021.
Fontana’s traditionally popular events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 in the downtown area.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard, and the festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow.
Both events are free to attend, and the weather is expected to be sunny, with temperatures in the 60s.
----- THE PARADE is presented by the Exchange Club of Fontana and will feature marching bands and other school groups as well as community, church, and business entities. There will also be a special appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the Santa and Mrs. Claus Gingerbread Lane Extravaganza.
Kaiser Permanente will be the grand marshal.
This year, the parade will travel a new route and will not end on Merrill Avenue as it did previously. After starting at Sierra and Arrow, the parade will then head south down Sierra until it reaches Orange Way, where it will turn and go east to Mango Avenue and then north on Mango, returning to Arrow, near the festival.
According to the Exchange Club, the following is a tentative list of parade participants (not in order of appearance):
• Kiwanis Club of Fontana
• Arroyo Valley High School Marching Band
• City Councilmembers John Roberts, Peter Garcia, and Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval
• Mayor Acquanetta Warren
• Uplifting Arts Academy
• Luna Ozier - Baby Miss California 2022
• Fontana Towing
• Fontana High School Athletics
• Edwin’s Towing Inc.
• Armada Towing
• City of Fontana Tiny Tots
• Fontana Police Officers Association
• Randall Swedlove
• Fontana A.B. Miller High School Marching Band and Colorguard
• T-Mobile
• Rudy Duran
• Fontana Fire Department Engine No. 1
• Tokay Elementary School Student Council
• Fontana Community Senior Center
• Living Way Academy
• Megan Ball
• Heart and Soul Line Dance
• Fontana Expanded Learning Program
• Jeremy Estrella
• Anthony Gomez
• Mojave River Academy- Fontana
• Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles
• Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council
• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Fontana
• Janet Koehler-Brooks
• Fontana Police Department chaplains
• Stater Bros. Markets
• Bruins Football Juniors
• 22qties Unite
• Deborah Flores
• San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department West Valley Mounted Posse
• Kaiser Permanente
• Leonardo Delgadillo
• Fontana High School Folklorico
• So Cal Trojans 13u
• Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee
• Kaiser High School Cheer
• Rancho Las Palmas
• Girl Scout Troop 614
• Cub Scout Pack 625
• Banda Nueva Sensacion
• M Energy Inc.
• Girl Scout Troop 70684
• Girl Scout Troop 254
• Iglesia Pentecostal Emmanuel
• Inland Empire Bruins
• Fontana Pop Warner Football and Cheer
• Protech Staffing
• A&J Dance Team
• Buenos Diaz Insurance and Registration Services
• Arroyo Valley High School Army JROTC
• Empowering Success Now
• A&J Dance Team
• Congresswoman Norma Torres
• Fontana Elks Little League
• Ballet Folklorico Tierra de mi Padre
• DND Entertainment Company
• Fontana Police Officers Association
• Fontana Pastors United
• Healthy Fontana
• Miss Fontana Pageant
• The Door Christian Fellowship
• Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., Fifth District, San Bernardino County
• LaTisha NashBey
• Jurupa Hills High School Marching Band
• Summit High School
• Fontana High School Marching Steeler Band
• Miss Black Awareness
• Pina Luxury Furniture
• Kaiser High School
• Jr. FLIP - Fontana School Police Department
• Don Ramon and Amigos
For more information about the parade, call the Exchange Club at (909) 350-0301.
----- THE FESTIVAL OF WINTER will follow the parade and will have a theme of “Fontanaland.”
The festival, which is coordinated by the City of Fontana, offers something for all ages to enjoy.
Children will be particularly excited about getting a chance to sled down more than 40 tons of fresh snow.
There will also be train rides, attractions, live entertainment on two stages, photo opportunities with Santa, and a variety of vendors and activity booths.
For more information about the festival, visit Events.Fontana.org or call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
