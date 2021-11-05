After a year’s absence, the Fontana Christmas Parade is returning in 2021.
The popular parade, which was held only in a virtual format last year due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, will be taking place in person on Saturday, Dec. 11 in the downtown area.
The event, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will have a theme of “Gingerbread Lane.”
Groups which are interested in participating are invited to sign up for the event.
Persons can register their church, school, day care, dance club, sports teams, bands, car clubs, or businesses by visiting http://www.fontanadays.com.
