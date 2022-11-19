A huge crowd lined the streets of downtown Fontana last year to watch the annual Christmas Parade, and organizers are hoping for great attendance at the event once again in 2022.
This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.
The theme will be “Christmas Around the World.”
The Exchange Club of Fontana, which coordinates the parade each year, is encouraging all interested participants to register for the event at exchangecluboffontana.org. The deadline for applications is Nov. 28.
The Exchange Club said that 100 percent of the parade registration fees would go toward scholarships for Fontana Unified School District students.
Right after the parade on Dec. 10, the Festival of Winter will be held at Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering rides and attractions, live entertainment, photo opportunities with Santa, a variety of vendors and activity booths, and a chance to play in the snow.
----- THE GRAND MARSHAL for the parade will be Dan Carroll, the senior pastor of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana.
Carroll founded the church in 1990 with less than 40 people. Today, services average between 7,000 and 8,000 attendees every weekend.
Carroll was born on Jan. 8, 1953 and grew up in Pomona. He received a B.A. in religion from the University of La Verne in 1976 and taught for three years at the Pomona Unified School District, where he coached baseball and basketball.
In 1979, he received his M.A. in education from Claremont Graduate School. He moved to Idaho to teach school but returned to Southern California in 1982 to become a youth pastor at Life Bible Fellowship in Upland. He received an M.A. in Christian ministry from the International School of Theology in 1987 and completed his Doctorate of Ministry from The King’s Seminary in 2004.
Dan and his wife Gale have been married for 43 years and have two children, Shane and Katie, and seven grandchildren.
