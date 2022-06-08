Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has caused a gigantic humanitarian disaster, and a Fontana church is doing its part to help the refugees who are fleeing the region.
Water of Life Community Church is donating $200,000 to nonprofit organizations that are responding to the “inconceivable tragedy,” Senior Pastor Dan Carroll announced on June 7.
Carroll said he is hoping that local residents will support the church’s effort to provide aid to the victims.
Millions of people have been displaced because of the war and have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, where they are struggling to survive.
Water of Life received multiple generous financial gifts that are being used to help some of the Ukrainian refugees in neighboring Romania.
One of the nonprofit groups working on the ground is Hope Force International, which is partnering with Fight for Freedom at the border to provide food, shelter, and other necessities for the needy.
Water of Life is absorbing 100 percent of the administrative costs to ensure that all of the funds raised will go directly to the relief of the refugees, Carroll said.
Persons who would like to join in with Water of Life’s initiative can visit wateroflifecc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.