Shield of Faith Family Church in Fontana is one of three churches in the Inland Empire involved in a lawsuit against state and county officials for not allowing worshipers to participate in religious services inside church buildings.
The lawsuit, which was filed by the Center for American Liberty, also included Word of Life Ministries International in Riverside and Church Unlimited in Indio.
The lawsuit accuses Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and officials in San Bernardino and Riverside counties of "criminalizing the free exercise of religion," according to Harmeet K. Dhillon, chief executive officer for the Center for American Liberty, in a news release.
Concerned about public health due to the coronavirus pandemic, San Bernardino County originally ordered that religious services must be held online.
Then on April 17, the county amended its order, saying the state has declared that drive-in worship services are allowed "as long as the individuals engaged in such services abide by physical distancing guidelines and refrain from direct and indirect physical touching of others."
However, Shield of Faith Church has rejected the idea of a drive-in service.
"We do not want a drive-thru 'Happy Meal' worship service. This alone is not enough for the spiritual needs of the people. This still puts limitations and restrictions on our First Amendment right to assemble and worship Jesus with liberty," the church said in a Facebook post.
The church said on Facebook on April 14 that it is doing all that is necessary to protect the health of its congregants inside the church building.
"All we are asking as a church is the right to assemble and to worship our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!" the post said. "We do practice social distancing, wearing gloves, and face masks; we also monitor everyone's temperature as they enter in the church; we also have hand sanitizer. And we do hand out face masks, and gloves, to all who want to enter in the sanctuary."
In another post on April 16, the church said: "Who will stand with us for our First Amendment rights? We are fighting for all churches around this world to stay open and be able to assemble in God's house as one body in one mind one accord."
In a video clip of a church service that was posted on Facebook, Pastor Patrick Scales declared: "I'm not going to be afraid, I'm going to keep on going on with my faith … Church, could it be that God has selected us, because we're one of the few that are still open?"
Scales said in another video clip that worship is very important.
"It is essential, more essential than Costco or Walmart or a Target store," he said. "Worship is essential to a Bible believer."
Dhillon believed that the restrictions on churches are unfair because they are not applied equally to other groups.
“The state and localities have granted sweeping exceptions to the shutdown orders for favored businesses and professions, while specifically targeting people of faith and decreeing to religious institutions that it is ‘good enough’ that they be allowed to offer streaming video services. The state does not get to dictate the method of worship to the faithful," Dhillon said.
The vast majority of houses of worship in the United States, following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, are not conducting in-person services.
There have been reports of coronavirus outbreaks that have infected attendees at churches, including 71 people who contracted COVID-19 at a church in Rancho Cordova in Northern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.