Calvary Chapel Summit Church in Fontana will be presenting its first-ever Men’s Conference with the theme of “Being Brave.”
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church’s facility at 7970 Cherry Avenue, Space 301.
The purpose of the conference is to promote the Biblical teaching that men should keep the promises made to their wife, children, and community.
“The last few years have challenged everyone,” Pastor Danny Vasquez explained. “We are going to talk about developing strength and courage, about facing our fears and overcoming disappointments and discouragement.”
Instead of turning to drugs, alcohol, or abandonment, men will learn how to build and sustain courage and faith during turbulent and challenging periods.
Vasquez will be one of the speakers at the conference, and the other speakers will be Pastors Rob McCoy from Thousand Oaks, Andre Bribiesca from Arcadia, and Ryan Houssein from Banning.
The conference is free and includes a complimentary continental breakfast.
Attendees can pre-order their lunch and a T-shirt through the church’s website (www.summitchurchfontana.com); look for Ministries and then Men’s Conference. For more information, interested persons can call the church at (909) 320-7350.
